Lester Quinones News: Outstanding in conference final

Quinones finished with 40 points (16-25 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound over 42 minutes in Sunday's 134-121 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Quinones finished the G League campaign with a season-high scoring tally, although it wasn't enough for his team to advance to the final round. The versatile player, who featured mostly as a shooting guard for Osceola, ended up as the team's best scorer with an average of 22.8 points per game, but he rarely excelled in other categories, earning just three double-doubles over 50 appearances throughout the season.