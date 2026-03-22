Lester Quinones News: Piles up points in G League victory

Quinones supplied 33 points (9-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist during 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-107 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Quinones led his team in scoring, although he barely produced in other categories Saturday. He has been successful from beyond the arc with at least six triples in each of his last three starts. Additionally, he's now averaging 23.0 points per game, which represents the highest figure on the squad this season.