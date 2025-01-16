Fantasy Basketball
Lester Quinones headshot

Lester Quinones News: Posts strong scoring night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Quinones totaled 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 129-109 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Quinones finished second on his team in scoring and found success from beyond the arc after going 6-for-17 from deep in his previous three matchups combined. Wednesday marked the third time he's reached the 20-point threshold in his last six appearances.

Lester Quinones
 Free Agent
