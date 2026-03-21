Lester Quinones News: Productive against Delaware

Quinones accrued 33 points (12-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals during 35 minutes in Friday's 113-106 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Quinones made a big offensive impact Friday as his 33 points ranked well above all other players in the game while tying his season-high mark. He was particularly successful from three-point range, improving on his efficiency from the previous 13 contests. Despite a change of position from guard to forward, Quinones should remain a consistent starter for the final stages of the campaign.