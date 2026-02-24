Lester Quinones News: Productive in G League victory

Quinones logged 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 109-97 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Quinones continued to serve as one of his squad's top scorers thanks to a solid performance from beyond the arc, exceeding 20 points for the sixth consecutive contest. The 25-year-old is in good form and could be relied on for playing time and for his team-high average of 22.4 points per game.