Lester Quinones News: Scorches nets in G League

Quinones tallied 33 points (10-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 110-97 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Quinones paced his team's scoring attack by burying seven triples, a new season high for the 24-year-old. He's now poured in 30-plus points in back-to-back appearances, raising his average to 20.5 points over 16 regular-season games.