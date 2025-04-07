Fantasy Basketball
Lester Quinones

Lester Quinones News: Scores 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Quinones produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to Milwaukee.

With the Pelicans missing several key players for injuries and maintenance, Quinones saw his first extended look with the team and didn't disappoint with multiple season-high marks. The Pelicans have four games remaining in the regular season and half the roster is on the injury report, making Quinones a streamer to monitor in deeper formats.

Lester Quinones
New Orleans Pelicans

