Lester Quinones News: Scores 23 points in G League

Quinones compiled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes Monday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 108-101 win over College Park.

Quinones continues to serve as a focal point for the Blue Coats' offense as his four three-pointers made led the way on the team, and he also shot an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. The two-way player will likely remain in the G League in the near future unless the 76ers become decimated by injuries.