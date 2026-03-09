Lester Quinones News: Scores 23 points in win

Quinones logged 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-103 G League win versus Maine.

Quinones led the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 64.3 percent from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard continues to produce offensively for Osceola, as he's now scored at least 20 points in 13 of his last 15 appearances.