Lester Quinones News: Scores 23 points in win
Quinones logged 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-103 G League win versus Maine.
Quinones led the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 64.3 percent from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard continues to produce offensively for Osceola, as he's now scored at least 20 points in 13 of his last 15 appearances.
Lester Quinones
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now