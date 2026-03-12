Lester Quinones News: Scores 27 points Wednesday

Quinones totaled 27 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Quinones finished with another strong scoring output during his third consecutive start. The 27 points qualified as his best figure in his last six appearances while boosting his team-high regular-season average to 23.0 points per game.