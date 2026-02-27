Lester Quinones News: Solid effort despite loss

Quinones delivered 29 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in Thursday's 129-107 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Quinones operated as one of his team's top shooters alongside Phillip Wheeler during Thursday's contest, with the guard leading the squad in scoring thanks to his efficiency and three-point range production. Quinones scored his most points over his last 10 games, and he made more than two of his attempts from beyond the arc for the seventh consecutive time.