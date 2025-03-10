Lester Quinones News: Struggles shooting in G League loss

Quinones played 41 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 104-100 loss versus Westchester and tallied 22 points (5-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

Quinones finished second on the team in points scored despite struggling to shoot the ball as he converted on just 25.0 percent of both his field-goal attempts and three-point tries. He was also careless with the ball at times, racking up a team-high five turnovers. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 30 and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.