Lester Quinones News: Tallies 22 points in loss

Quinones generated 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Quinones achieved a team-high scoring total while extending a run of four games with more than 20 points. He has also been active from range lately, making 14 three-pointers across his last three starts. He may be reliable in most contests if he stays close or improves on his roughly 50-percent shooting efficiency in upcoming games.