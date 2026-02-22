Lester Quinones News: Tallies 24 points in victory

Quinones finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during 28 minutes in Saturday's 121-95 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Quinones led his team in scoring but wasn't too active on the boards against the Gold. The guard recorded more than 20 points for the fifth consecutive game as he remained a consistent shooter from both close and long range. He should continue to feature as an essential member of Osceola's lineup for the rest of the campaign.