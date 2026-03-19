Lester Quinones News: Team-high 28 points

Quinones produced 28 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-109 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Quinones led the team with 28 points, marking his most since dropping 29 against the Charge on Feb. 26. In the G League, Quinones is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.