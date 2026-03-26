Liam McNeeley Injury: Added to injury report
McNeeley is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to illness.
McNeeley is evidently feeling under the weather, putting his availability for Thursday in jeopardy. The Hornets should have another update closer to tipoff.
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