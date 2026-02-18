Liam McNeeley Injury: Another absence coming
McNeeley (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.
A sprained left ankle is costing McNeeley a third consecutive contests with the Hornets. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to play comes when Charlotte takes on the Cavaliers on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 513 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles166 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More