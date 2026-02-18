Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.

A sprained left ankle is costing McNeeley a third consecutive contests with the Hornets. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to play comes when Charlotte takes on the Cavaliers on Friday.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
