Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

The Hornets assigned McNeeley (ankle) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.

McNeeley has missed time recently due to a left ankle sprain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in Greensboro's game against Raptors 905 on Saturday. The rookie first-rounder has logged just six total minutes over one appearance with the parent club dating back to Jan. 10, so his absence from Charlotte shouldn't impact the rotation.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
