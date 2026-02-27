Liam McNeeley Injury: Assigned to G League
The Hornets assigned McNeeley (ankle) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.
McNeeley has missed time recently due to a left ankle sprain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in Greensboro's game against Raptors 905 on Saturday. The rookie first-rounder has logged just six total minutes over one appearance with the parent club dating back to Jan. 10, so his absence from Charlotte shouldn't impact the rotation.
