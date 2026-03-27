Liam McNeeley Injury: Assigned to G League
The Hornets assigned McNeeley (illness) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.
McNeeley will rejoin Greensboro ahead of its game against the College Park Skyhawks on Friday. The rookie first-rounder missed Thursday's win over the Knicks due to an illness, so it's unclear if he'll play for the Swarm on Friday.
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