Liam McNeeley Injury: Downgraded to out
McNeeley (illness) is out for Thursday's game against New York.
McNeeley was a late addition to the injury report, and he's since been downgraded to out due to an illness. He logged 10 minutes in Charlotte's last matchup Tuesday against Sacramento, so Josh Green and Pat Connaughton could pick up a few additional minutes in McNeeley's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1115 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2628 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1935 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1143 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 945 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More