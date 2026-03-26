Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

McNeeley (illness) is out for Thursday's game against New York.

McNeeley was a late addition to the injury report, and he's since been downgraded to out due to an illness. He logged 10 minutes in Charlotte's last matchup Tuesday against Sacramento, so Josh Green and Pat Connaughton could pick up a few additional minutes in McNeeley's absence.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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