Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

McNeeley will miss a third straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He's been a minor part of the rotation in recent weeks.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
