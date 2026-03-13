Liam McNeeley Injury: Out again Saturday
McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
This will be McNeeley's third straight game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1922 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1130 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 932 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More