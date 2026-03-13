Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in San Antonio.

This will be McNeeley's third straight game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Miami.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago