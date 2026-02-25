Liam McNeeley Injury: Out again Thursday
McNeeley (ankle) is out for Thursday's game in Indiana.
McNeeley hasn't made any appearances in the G League or NBA since Feb. 6 while he continues to tend to a left ankle sprain. Even once he overcomes the injury, the rookie first-round pick is unlikely to be a regular part of the Charlotte rotation.
