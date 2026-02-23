Liam McNeeley Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
McNeeley, who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 28, will remain sidelined while managing a left ankle sprain. His next opportunity to return comes Thursday against the Pacers, though his inconsistent role in the Hornets' rotation means playing time isn't guaranteed even once healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 914 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 518 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More