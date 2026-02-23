Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Remaining out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

McNeeley, who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 28, will remain sidelined while managing a left ankle sprain. His next opportunity to return comes Thursday against the Pacers, though his inconsistent role in the Hornets' rotation means playing time isn't guaranteed even once healthy.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
171 days ago