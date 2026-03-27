Liam McNeeley Injury: Won't play in G League Friday
McNeeley (illness) won't play in the Greensboro Swarm's G League game against the College Park Skyhawks on Friday.
McNeeley was assigned to the G League on Friday but won't suit up for the Swarm. However, he could return for Saturday's rematch against College Park.
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