Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

McNeeley has been dealing with a left ankle sprain since early February and will not be available for Sunday's contest. He appeared to fall out of the Hornets' rotation prior to his ankle issue, so his return -- which could take place Tuesday against the Bulls -- wouldn't make much of an impact.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
169 days ago