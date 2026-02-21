Liam McNeeley Injury: Won't play Sunday
McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
McNeeley has been dealing with a left ankle sprain since early February and will not be available for Sunday's contest. He appeared to fall out of the Hornets' rotation prior to his ankle issue, so his return -- which could take place Tuesday against the Bulls -- wouldn't make much of an impact.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 516 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More