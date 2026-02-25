Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:15pm

McNeeley (ankle) is out for Thursday's game in Indiana.

McNeely continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's made little progress in his recovery from the ankle injury. Until the Hornets provide a meaningful update on his rehab, the rookie should be considered week-to-week.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
