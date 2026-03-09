Liam McNeeley Injury: Won't play Tuesday
McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland.
McNeeley, who was recalled from the G League on Monday, will be unavailable for Tuesday's contest due to a left ankle sprain. The rookie's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Sacramento in the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back, though playing time isn't guaranteed even when he's healthy.
