Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland.

McNeeley, who was recalled from the G League on Monday, will be unavailable for Tuesday's contest due to a left ankle sprain. The rookie's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Sacramento in the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back, though playing time isn't guaranteed even when he's healthy.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
