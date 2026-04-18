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Liam McNeeley News: Appears in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

McNeeley contributed two points (1-1 FG) and one steal across six minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

McNeeley saw the floor in Friday's blowout loss, marking just his second appearance of April, including the regular season. The rookie first-rounder played a muted role for the Hornets, averaging 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest across 31 regular-season outings off the bench. He appeared in 20 G League games for the Greensboro Swarm, with whom he averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 31.9 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old will look to earn a more sizable role in 2026-27, though the only notable rotation player the Hornets could lose in free agency is Coby White.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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