Liam McNeeley News: Bound for G League

The Hornets assigned McNeeley to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

McNeeley will join the Swarm for the team's practice Tuesday but could rejoin the Hornets later in the day ahead of their matchup with the Heat. The rookie first-round pick hasn't suited up for Charlotte's last three games due to a left ankle sprain, but he's since been removed from the team's injury report and should be available off the bench if the Hornets recall him for Tuesday's contest. Don't expect McNeeley to be included in the rotation, however.