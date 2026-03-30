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Liam McNeeley News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:29am

The Hornets assigned McNeeley to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Charlotte is scheduled to play a road game in Brooklyn on Tuesday, but McNeeley's assignment to the G League likely signals that he'll instead suit up for the affiliate during its playoff opener against the Maine Celtics, which is also set for Tuesday. McNeeley has seen sporadic playing time at the NBA level this season but has been a featured player during his various assignments to Greensboro. Over 20 total appearances with the Swarm, McNeeley averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes per contest.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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