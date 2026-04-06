Liam McNeeley News: Leads Swarm to G League Finals

McNeeley tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes Sunday in the Greensboro Swarm's 134-121 win over the Osceola Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.

The rookie first-round pick has suited up for each of the Swarm's first three playoff games, averaging 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes. The Swarm will be off until Wednesday, when they begin a best-of-three series versus the Stockton Kings in the G League Finals. However, with the Hornets' next game being Tuesday on the road in Boston, McNeeley may not be recalled for that contest.