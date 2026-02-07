McNeeley was sidelined for a brief period with a back injury before he made his return to the Greensboro lineup without any restrictions. A 2025 first-round draft pick, McNeeley is a member of the Hornets' 15-man roster, but he hasn't been a regular part of the NBA rotation and may continue to see most of his playing time with Greensboro moving forward. Through 12 G League outings on the season, McNeeley is shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range while averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game.