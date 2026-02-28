Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley News: Makes return in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:38pm

McNeeley (ankle) amassed 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 G League win over the Raptors 905.

After missing about three weeks of action with an ankle injury, McNeeley made his first appearance at any level since the Greensboro Swarm's Feb. 6 loss to the Cleveland Charge. Through 11 G League regular-season outings, the rookie first-rounder is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
