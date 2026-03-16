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Liam McNeeley News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

McNeeley (ankle) isn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Miami.

McNeeley has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury, but he's been given a clean bill of health after being left off the injury report. He isn't currently part of Charlotte's rotation, so while he'll be available Tuesday's, he's unlikely to see any action.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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