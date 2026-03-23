Liam McNeeley News: Offensive effort in G League
McNeeley registered 33 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's 141-131 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
McNeeley achieved a G League season-high scoring count during an efficient performance against Westchester. The NBA player on assignment has now become a consistent starter for the affiliate team, averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in G League play. However, he has barely featured for the Hornets in 2026, and that might remain the case in future games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2625 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1932 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1140 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 942 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More