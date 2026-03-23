Liam McNeeley News: Offensive effort in G League

McNeeley registered 33 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's 141-131 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

McNeeley achieved a G League season-high scoring count during an efficient performance against Westchester. The NBA player on assignment has now become a consistent starter for the affiliate team, averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in G League play. However, he has barely featured for the Hornets in 2026, and that might remain the case in future games.