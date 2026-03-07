Liam McNeeley News: Offensive impact in G League loss

McNeeley delivered 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes in Friday's 117-115 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

McNeeley stayed active during his second consecutive G League start, with his 20 points tying for the team high in this game. The NBA player on assignment is averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest across four appearances for the Swarm since recovering from an ankle issue in late February. He's expected to remain in the G League team in the short term.