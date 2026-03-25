Liam McNeeley News: Plays well off bench
McNeeley ended Tuesday's 134-90 victory over the Kings with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 10 minutes.
This was the rookie's first appearance since Jan. 28, and he made the most of his minutes in garbage time. With the Hornets eyeing a spot in the playoffs, McNeeley is currently on the outside looking in terms of consistent playing time.
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