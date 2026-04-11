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Liam McNeeley News: Posts 21 points in G League finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:05am

McNeeley finished with 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assists and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

McNeeley averaged 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Greensboro, which clinched its first G League championship. The rookie first-round pick could rejoin the parent club ahead of its regular-season finale Sunday in New York against the Knicks, and he may end up seeing playing time in that contest if the Hornets opt to rest key rotation players.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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