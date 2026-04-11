Liam McNeeley News: Posts 21 points in G League finale
McNeeley finished with 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assists and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the Greensboro Swarm's 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals.
McNeeley averaged 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game over five postseason appearances for Greensboro, which clinched its first G League championship. The rookie first-round pick could rejoin the parent club ahead of its regular-season finale Sunday in New York against the Knicks, and he may end up seeing playing time in that contest if the Hornets opt to rest key rotation players.
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