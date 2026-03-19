Liam McNeeley News: Puts up 19 points in G League

McNeeley tallied 19 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 111-107 win over the Noblesville Boom.

After recently overcoming a left ankle sprain, McNeeley was able to make his first appearance in either the NBA or G League since March 7. The rookie first-round pick could wind up seeing most of his opportunities with the Swarm for the foreseeable future; the Hornets list McNeeley as out for Thursday's home game versus Orlando while he remains on assignment in the G League.