Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley News: Puts up 19 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

McNeeley tallied 19 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 111-107 win over the Noblesville Boom.

After recently overcoming a left ankle sprain, McNeeley was able to make his first appearance in either the NBA or G League since March 7. The rookie first-round pick could wind up seeing most of his opportunities with the Swarm for the foreseeable future; the Hornets list McNeeley as out for Thursday's home game versus Orlando while he remains on assignment in the G League.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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