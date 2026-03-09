Liam McNeeley headshot

Liam McNeeley News: Recalled Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Hornets recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

McNeeley will join the Hornets ahead of their next three games on the road, starting with Tuesday's matchup versus Portland. The rookie first-rounder isn't guaranteed to see the floor for the parent club and has totaled just six minutes in one appearance since Jan. 10.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam McNeeley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago