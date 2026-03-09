Liam McNeeley News: Recalled Monday
The Hornets recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
McNeeley will join the Hornets ahead of their next three games on the road, starting with Tuesday's matchup versus Portland. The rookie first-rounder isn't guaranteed to see the floor for the parent club and has totaled just six minutes in one appearance since Jan. 10.
