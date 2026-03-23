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Liam McNeeley News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Hornets recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

McNeeley will rejoin the Hornets ahead of their game against the Kings on Tuesday. However, the rookie first-rounder hasn't seen the floor for the parent club since Jan. 28 and isn't guaranteed to play Tuesday.

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets
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