Liam McNeeley News: Recalled to NBA
The Hornets recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
McNeeley will rejoin the Hornets ahead of their game against the Kings on Tuesday. However, the rookie first-rounder hasn't seen the floor for the parent club since Jan. 28 and isn't guaranteed to play Tuesday.
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