Liam McNeeley News: Suits up in G League finale
McNeeley (illness) recorded 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 141-138 overtime loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
McNeeley had been ruled out of the Hornets' previous game Thursday against the Knicks due to an illness, but he was able to move past the illness two days later to log heavy minutes in the Swarm's regular-season finale. The rookie forward is off the Hornets' injury report and looks like he'll be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Celtics, but he's not expected to be part of the rotation.
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