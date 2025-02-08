Fantasy Basketball
Liam Robbins Injury: Iffy to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Robbins (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Robbins has been dealing with a right groin strain, which has prevented him from playing in the NBA or G League since Jan. 25. He's averaged just 4.5 minutes per game across 13 outings with the Bucks this season, so his absence shouldn't impact Milwaukee's rotation even with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) ruled out for Sunday's contest.

