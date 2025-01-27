Liam Robbins Injury: Misses G League game with injury

Robbins didn't play Sunday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 91-81 win over the Windy City Bulls due to an unspecified injury.

Robbins likely suffered the injury in the Herd's 144-98 loss to the Capital City Go-Go, when he was limited to 15 minutes. The two-way player has made 13 appearances in the G League this season, averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest.