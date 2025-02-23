Liam Robbins Injury: Still tending to injury
Robbins didn't play in Saturday's 127-91 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise due to an undisclosed injury or illness.
Robbins is presumably still tending to a right groin strain, an injury that the Bucks had been listing him with on reports earlier this month. The center is a on two-way deal with Milwaukee and hasn't suited up for the parent club or the Herd since Jan. 25.
