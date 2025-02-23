Fantasy Basketball
Liam Robbins headshot

Liam Robbins Injury: Still tending to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 6:05pm

Robbins didn't play in Saturday's 127-91 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise due to an undisclosed injury or illness.

Robbins is presumably still tending to a right groin strain, an injury that the Bucks had been listing him with on reports earlier this month. The center is a on two-way deal with Milwaukee and hasn't suited up for the parent club or the Herd since Jan. 25.

Liam Robbins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
