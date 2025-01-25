Liam Robbins News: Scores 13 points in G League

Robbins supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 94-88 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Robbins came off the bench and finished Thursday's G League contest as the Herd's second-leading scorer behind James Akinjo (25). Robbins has appeared in 13 regular-season games for the parent club this season, but he hasn't played more than 10 minutes in any of those outings.