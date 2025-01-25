Liam Robbins News: Scores 13 points in G League
Robbins supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 94-88 win over the Motor City Cruise.
Robbins came off the bench and finished Thursday's G League contest as the Herd's second-leading scorer behind James Akinjo (25). Robbins has appeared in 13 regular-season games for the parent club this season, but he hasn't played more than 10 minutes in any of those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now