Robbins tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 win over the G League's Birmingham Squadron.

Robbins was one rebound shy of recording a double-double despite coming off the bench during Tuesday's victory. As a two-way player, Robbins will continue to split time between the NBA and G League.