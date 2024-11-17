Lindy Waters Injury: Avoids serious injury
Waters (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Waters took a scary fall during Friday's win over Memphis but has avoided a long-term injury. The undrafted wing got the first crack in the starting lineup following De'Anthony Melton (knee) going on the shelf, but the Warriors have a deep rotation this year and may continue to switch things up based on matchups.
