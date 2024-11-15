Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lindy Waters headshot

Lindy Waters Injury: Leaves game with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 8:14pm

Waters (knee) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Waters was seen grabbing his left knee, though he did not need help going back to the locker room. For as long as Waters is sidelined Friday, Brandin Podziemski, Buddyhield and Jonathan Kuminga are all candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

Lindy Waters
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now