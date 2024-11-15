Lindy Waters Injury: Leaves game with knee injury

Waters (knee) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Waters was seen grabbing his left knee, though he did not need help going back to the locker room. For as long as Waters is sidelined Friday, Brandin Podziemski, Buddyhield and Jonathan Kuminga are all candidates to see an uptick in playing time.